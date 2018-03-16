New Mom Kylie Jenner Is Back to Business Promoting Her Lip Kits with Sexy Sports Bra Selfies

Kylie Jenner seems to be quickly adapting to life as a new mom. Just over a month after giving birth to her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, she’s already gone out to events and celebrated with her friends and sisters, she’s reintroduced crop tops to her wardrobe and she has brand new million dollar Ferrari to ride around town in. The beauty boss is also back to promoting (and modeling) her lip-kits in a series of selfies on Instagram.

Dressed in what appears to be a black sports bra, Jenner photographed herself, showing off her perfectly smoothed long black hair, her expertly shaped brows, and her “Boy Bye” velvet lipstick from Kylie Cosmetics. The star posted two shots of herself in the matte rosy pink shade, captioning one “‘Boy Bye,”‘ with a lip emoji that perfectly matches her plumped pout.

Soon after Stormi was born, Jenner got right back to business, promoting the launch of her brand new new “Weather collection,” which she was busy planning during her pregnancy. And to no surprise, the products, ranging from lip sticks to eye shadows, were inspired by Stormi.

“So, before I open my newest collection I just wanted to tell you guys a little bit of the background,” she said on her Instagram story. “I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy. And right after we chose Stormi’s name — her name really inspired me.”