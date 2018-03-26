Kylie Jenner is by far the biggest hair chameleon in the KarJenner family. From neon yellow highlighter hair to blunt bobs to pink wigs, the makeup mogul’s never afraid to switch up her look. But all that changed during her pregnancy. After staying out of the public eye for nine months, Jenner has returned to the social media spotlight in a big way since welcoming her daughter Stormi Webster, posting everything from sweet baby photos to body inspiration throwbacks. And she finally just debuted her first post-baby haircut 7-weeks after giving birth.

While promoting products from her Kylie Cosmetics makeup line this weekend on Snapchat, Jenner took a selfie wearing her Low Key Velvet Lipstick and showed off a significantly shorter shoulder length bob.

Kylie Jenner

Before this cut, Jenner, 20, had remained committed to her long, wavy tresses.

Her fresh haircut isn’t the only thing Jenner’s been showing off on social media. Over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flaunted her post-baby body when she lifted her sweatshirt to reveal her flat stomach in a Snapchat video.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

To really give her fans a good look at her body, Jenner turned to the side and zoomed in and out on her waist in the short clip.

After giving birth, Jenner shared that she’s turned back to waist training, a body slimming tactic she first started in 2015, to “snap back” after her pregnancy.

“My girl @premadonna87 hooked me up with the @waistgangsociety snap back package. #ad waistgang has the BEST quality snap back products,” she captioned a photograph of herself wearing the Postpartum Snapback trainer.