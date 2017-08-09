Kylie Jenner's Plastic Surgeon Credits Her for an Uptick in Copycat Procedures Among Young Women

As one of the most famous teens in the world, Kylie Jenner is understandably quite the trendsetter. Her personal aesthetic and penchant for a lingerie-clad selfie can be felt throughout her generation, whether it’s her cohort’s sudden enthusiasm for technicolor tresses, the high-low mixing of streetwear brands and super pricey designer labels, the resurgence of ’90s trends she was too young to participate in the first time around, or even it seems her infamous pout. In a new interview with Women’s Wear Daily in which the reality star discusses the future of her half a billion dollar makeup empire, her plastic surgeon also credits Kylie for an uptick he’s noticed in young women seeking out similar cosmetic procedures.

Kylie first spoke out about the work she’s had done to her lips in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired back in May 2015, a few months prior to the first soft launch of her original Lip Kit collections. She later told Complex magazine in October 2016 that the first time she got fillers at the age of 16 after someone she attended middle school with told her her lips were “really small” that she “went too far,” over-plumping her pout. Since then, however, she’s gone to see Dr. Simon Ourian, who she makes sure to emphasize was not the same doctor she went to see for her initial procedure. Kim Kardashian has also routinely snapchatted from his Beverly Hills office, turning the physician into an overnight social media sensation who can now boast an influencer-worthy nearly 2 million followers of his own.

“When she first talked about her minimal cosmetic procedures I saw a new trend of younger women who suddenly felt empowered to unapologetically want to look more beautiful. It’s like Kylie singlehandedly gave a whole generation the ticket to a more enhanced version of themselves,” Dr. Ourian explains. “I had treated hundreds of celebrities before but very few of them were bold enough to share their secrets with such transparency. Her influence was much that what was once a taboo has now become a bragging right. People want to brag about having their lips done. My social media patients put up a selfie with me so that they can say they came to our office.”

