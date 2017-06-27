Kylie Jenner Channels Her Mom Kris with a Pixie Cut in New Sunglasses Campaign

At just 19 years old, Kylie Jenner has transformed the worlds of beauty and fashion. She’s created her own clothing, shoe and accessories line, Kendall + Kylie, with her sister Kendall, she’s launched a major cosmetics empire, and she’s tried nearly every hairstyle under the sun. And now, she’s adding two new style items to her repertoire: a sunglass collaboration with eyewear brand Quay, and a (faux) pixie cut to celebrate the launch.

“I’ve been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time,” Jenner says in a statement about the partnership. “I’m so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans.”

And because Jenner would never announce a major fashion collaboration without some exciting beauty news to go along with it, the star sported a short, black, Kris-style pixie cut for the shoot — crossing another look off of her bucket list of hairstyles.

The Australian, celebrity-loved eyewear brand revealed that they’ll be partnering with the fashion and beauty mogul on the collection, QUAYXKYLIE, which will consist of four new styles (11 total) that will all be available on July 11th on quayaustralia.com.