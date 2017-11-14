Pretty in pink!

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner threw a “pajama party” themed baby shower a day after her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, celebrated the news of her third child via surrogate with an elegant cherry-blossomed themed affair. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the 20-year-old star had been planning the bash in honor of her first baby with rapper Travis Scott for awhile and that the party was kept strictly under-wraps and off of social media.

The beauty mogul has yet to confirm the news of her pregnancy despite dropping multiple hints on her social media with pink manicures, butterfly jewelry, and some major bling on that special finger. Multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner is expecting a baby girl so it’s no surprise that her pajama-themed brunch featured pink everywhere from the flower arrangements to the matching pajama sets Jenner and her guests wore to celebrate.

Whether you’re planning an upcoming baby shower or you’re looking to gift your girl squad some matching pajamas for the holidays, we’ve got you covered with some Kylie Jenner inspired pink PJ sets (including the La Perla set we think she and her guests actually wore) that you can buy right now.

Buy It! La Perla Azalea Peach Pajamas, $327 (originally $545); laperla.com

Buy It! Gilligan & O’Malley Palm Beach Pink Pajama Set, $29.99; target.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Sateen Pajama Set, $88; macys.com

Buy It! PJ Salvage Basic Pajama Set, $99; shopbop.com

Buy It! Wren Kimono and Trouser Set, $74; revolve.com

Buy It! BlueBella Abigayle Long PJ Set, $54; asos.com

What do you think of these pink pajama sets? Sound off in the comments below!