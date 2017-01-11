Kylie Jenner Takes Her Skin-Baring, Events-Attending Job Very Seriously

It seems that in the vacuum of Kim Kardashian‘s social media absence, her youngest sister Kylie Jenner has stepped up to take upon herself the family’s daily duties of posting a minimum of 10 selfies per day, attending a different high profile event every night of the week, and while doing so, finding new ways to pioneer wearing less. And on Tuesday night, Kylie more than met her responsibilities head-on, attending the second annual Marie Claire Image Maker Awards in L.A. honoring Balmain creative director and Kylie’s date for the evening, Olivier Rousteing, in a very complicated, skin-baring dress from the designer.

The second-annual event was held to honor a number of industry greats in addition to the designer, including hairstylist Chris McMillan, Mark Townsend, and Kari Hill, makeup artist Pati Dubroff, Kate Lee, and Daniel Martin, and stylist Christine Ehrlich. But of course, the man of the hour was Rousting, who was celebrated for bringing one of France’s most storied fashion houses into the modern social media age. Naturally, the teen arrived wearing a dress straight from the designer’s Resport 2017 collection, a neon purple, elaborately ruffled handkerchief dress with a high collar and what appears to be a matching crop top and skirt, but is in fact one dress connected by a large, single, gold zipper down her back. The skirt as well was really more of a brief/leg warmer combo given that it featured two giant cutouts leaving both her thighs and a touch of derrière totally exposed.

The dress in question also happens to be strikingly similar to one Kourtney Kardashian wore to the Angel Ball in November to honor her late father, except her custom iteration came in black and featured a simple bustier top rather than a crop top.

While you would think getting all glammed up and attending a big award ceremony on the arm of one of the world’s most famous fashion designers would be enough excitement for one evening, it seems the Lip Kit CEO was only just getting started.

As R.Kelly always says, after the party is the after party, which in Kylie’s case means a quick outfit change and a Lambo ride with her boyfriend Tyga over to L.A. hotspot The Nice Guy. To grab drinks with her beau, the cosmetics purveyor changed out of her frilly formalwear and into a sleek white tuxedo shirt-inspired dress with an open mandarin collar, plunging neckline almost to her navel and a thigh high slit that comes up to meet it. She kept the rest of her look equally simple with white satin heels and a plain black Tyler Ellis clutch. Unfortunately, Kylie seems to have forgotten that date nights always mean matching with the vehicle you arrive in, but thankfully Tyga was able to make up for it wearing a sweater and t-shirt in shades of Lamborghini yellow.

