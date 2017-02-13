Everything That Went Down at the Opening of Kylie Jenner's NYC Pop-Up Shop - from the Insane Lines to King Kylie's 2-Hour Tardiness!

When Kylie Jenner announced she would be opening her second limited pop-up shop in New York City, I knew I had to check it out. And when someone from the PeopleStyle team needed to cover the grand opening, I was the first to volunteer myself as tribute.

The pop-up shop, which is located at 27 Mercer Street in Soho, officially opened its doors to King Kylie’s loyal fans — some of whom traveled from as far as Las Vegas to see her and shop her makeup and clothing lines in person (not to mention get a coveted Instagram photo of the shop’s famous wall of lip kits). On top of featuring all of the star’s Kylie Cosmetics bestsellers, the shop also carries limited quantities of her limited edition collections (like the KoKo collection with her big sister Khloé Kardashian and Valentine’s Day products), plus the newest Kylie Shop merch that officially launches tomorrow at 3 p.m. PST at TheKylieShop.com.

By the time my cab pulled up to the pop-up at 6:30 a.m., a full three and a half hours before the store opened, the line of excited fans already went down the block and wrapped halfway around the next.

Although Kylie promised her fans on her app and Instagram that she would be at the store to open its doors right at 10 a.m., they were disappointed to see she didn’t actually arrive to greet everyone until past noon.

👑 MY TEAM! Can't BELIEVE the LOVE today!!!!!!! A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:18am PST

But still, I learned a lot about the love and dedication Kylie’s fans have for her in the few hours I spent waiting in the sub-30° weather with them. Check out the four most surprising things I learned from my experience with her most loyal followers.

1. The 12 people at the front of the line (and arguably the most hardcore Kylie Jenner fans) started waiting at 10 a.m. on Saturday for the store opening. Yep, that’s a full 48 hours in the freezing rain, snow and harsh New York City winds for Kylie. And none of that brought them down. One young woman said her love for Kylie started when she watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and learning how to do makeup like the star helped her overcome a dark period in her life. These lucky few even met Kylie the night before when she swung by to visit the store before its grand opening – and said she was more beautiful and kind in person than they ever expected.

2. Her fan base is diverse. Truly, no one Kylie Jenner fan is alike. The 19-year-old star’s fans that came out to her opening (more than 2,000 of them) ranged from young women in their 20s to teenage boys and elementary-aged girls who brought their moms and dads along.

Over here at my POPUP making sure it's PERFECT 💋 A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

3. A strong camaraderie exists between her fans. I expected tensions to be high, with people being possessive of their spots in line and attempts to push their way to the front. But really, everyone at the opening had each other’s backs. Girls asked me if I wanted to borrow one of their blankets to bundle up, and others would grab each other coffees from Starbucks to help pass the time.

4. Her merchandise from The Kylie Shop is the most in-demand. People came decked out in sweatshirts and t-shirts adorned with Kylie’s face and name, and they wanted more. Yes, most fans I talked to said they were planning to buy a lip kit or two (“Because I have to [get one] from the lip kit wall! Probably Ginger since it is a rarer shade,” one girl said.) but they were really there to get their hands on the one-of-a-kind merchandise that sells out in minutes online.

