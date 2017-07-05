Kylie Jenner Covers Up Her N.W.A. Top Amidst Vintage Rap T-Shirt Controversy

It seems like it’s harder than ever to keep up with the Kardashian-Jenners these days. Aside from Rob Kardashian’s major (and explicit) Instagram meltdown with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Blac Chyna, Khloé’s copyright woes with designer Destiney Bleu, and those blackface allegations leveled against Kim, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have also found themselves in the midst of a controversy that shows no signs of stopping just yet. The sisters have already experienced their fair share of drama in 2017, from Kendall’s divisive Pepsi campaign that was quickly pulled from airways to the allegations Kylie faced that she had also copied another designer with her latest camo collection. And things have only heated up with the release of their vintage rap t-shirt collection for their eponymous fashion line which has sparked outrage from both fans, The Doors estate and the mother of Notorious B.I.G. So understandably, when Kylie stepped out in London on Tuesday she was careful to keep her own authentic vintage rap tee partially under wraps.

The 19-year-old is currently overseas with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, taking in the sights and enjoying some fine dining. In an attempt to keep a low profile, the reality star rushed from her hotel to the car awaiting outside on the Fourth of July wearing no makeup, black sweatpants, black patent boots, and a black and white N.W.A. “The World’s Most Dangerous Group” t-shirt (if you’re not sure what the group’s acronym stands for, you might want to Google it). The top features the portraits of the hugely influential ’80s and ’90s rap super group’s five founding members, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, Ice Cube, MC Ren, and DJ Yella. Kylie covered up her ensemble and obscured her face from the paparazzi with a zebra striped throw blanket.

Of course, this choice in apparel comes after the teen faced major backlash for her clothing line’s latest release, a collection of “vintage” rap t-shirts featuring unlicensed, trademarked images of musicians like Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, and The Doors. After releasing their t-shirt line, fans were quick to point out on social media that the tops might not be in the best taste, while celebs like Paris Jackson and Sharon and Kelly Osbourne pointed out how insulting they found this design to the musicians themselves. The lawyers for The Doors estate also sent the celebrity designers a cease and desist letter for using an image of Jim Morrison without licensing it, while Arcade Fire and other clothing brands like Pizza Slime have found ways to turn these KarJenner lemons into lucrative lemonade.

