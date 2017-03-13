Kylie Jenner Continues to Find New Ways to Wear Nudes

By now, anyone even cursorily aware of TV’s premiere reality stars could tell you that the Kardashian-Jenner family are huge fans of everything nude. Whether they’re wearing them, posting them, or simply imploring their fans to send them via Kimoji, it seems there’s no look too skin-baring or over-exposed for this group of high-profile ladies. A fact Kylie Jenner paid testament to over the weekend in a series of barely there and flesh-tone fashion looks

On Sunday, the Lip Kit queen took her new $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador out for a spin and hit up some boutiques with a friend, donning a head-to-toe beige athleisure ensemble for the occasion. Kylie looked ready to run a marathon, or at least a marathon shopping spree, in a nude sports bra, coordinating high-rise leggings and Yeezy sneakers, paired with a Gucci snakeskin handbag and clear sunglasses.

RELATED PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner’s Trendsetting Style

Iced Coffee alwayssss A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 10, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

In between her two major nude moments of the weekend, the reality star took a brief pause to do a little lamp shading, the most beloved trend of the KarJenner family, aside from chokers of course. For the first pants-less look, the teen paired an XXL sports t-shirt with a new Louis Vuitton cross-body bag, waist-length extensions, and a pair of over-the-knee black boots with built-in garters that served as her only lower-body covering.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 11, 2017 at 4:01pm PST

For the second look, she tested out another giant tee/boot combo, this time swapping out the Louis Vuitton bag from some Louis Vuitton combat boots accented with the brand’s same signature monogram print and switching the sports jersey for a jumbo white Champion tee and a green pair of the space age, Rihanna-designed Dior sunglasses.

FROM COINAGE: 4 Ways to Work Out Without Killing Your Wallet

And to cap off her big weekend of costume changes, Kylie composed an outfit consisting of sheer fishnet everything which she promptly snapchatted from every possible angle.

To get dinner at Catch in Los Angeles, the reality star wore what, for her, is really a pretty low-key going out ensemble consisting of a halter top fishnet bodysuit layered under a structured, fully sheer, windowpane checked asymmetrical skirt and finished off with a pair of see-through, knee-high honeycomb-patterned boots. At the end of the day, the 18-year-old proved that “send nudes” isn’t just her family’s creed, it’s a way of life.

What do you think of Kylie’s many weekend looks? Which is your favorite? Which would you wear?