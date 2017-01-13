Did Kylie Jenner Dye Her Hair Blonde? See Her New Hairdo!

New year, new hairdo!

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to frequently changing up her hairstyles — she’s donned rose gold, red, black, brown, bronde, platinum blonde, baby pink and many more — and this time she’s gone short and blonde.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 19, debuted a new look that she shared in a series of Instagram photos.

Just days after she sported dark and curly black locks on the red carpet, she switched up her look to be brighter and lighter.

But could the most recent hairstyle be a wig? Jenner’s “amazing wig guy, Tokyo” also posted a video of his client to Instagram showing off his most recent work.

In September 2015, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed in a post that she first dyed her hair at the age of 16 without permission from mom Kris Jenner. Since changing her naturally brown hair for the first time, Jenner has been hooked.

“After that, I’ve just had this addiction to changing my hair. It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way,” she wrote, and added that she doesn’t really like to keep one style for too long. “It’s hard for me to go back to different styles I’ve worn before; I don’t always like my normal short, black hair. That look makes me feel like I’m going back in time. It’s like I’m going back to that moment a year ago and I just don’t want be in that space.”

She also revealed that as a result of her obsession with hair dye, her mane has become damaged, so she often turns to wigs and extensions to give her strands a break.

“I’ve had to find ways to really try and take care of it and give it a rest. I discovered this amazing wig guy, Tokyo, and together we create wigs. Wigs are just SO much easier because I change my mind so much and this way I’m not damaging my hair.”