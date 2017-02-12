In with a Bang! Kylie Jenner Debuts Wet-look Hairstyle at Alexander Wang

Hair chameleon Kylie Jenner is at it again.

Just one day after the 19-year-old reality star appeared to have traded in her long black locks for a deep navy hue for New York Fashion Week, she stepped out at Alexander Wang’s show on Saturday showing off a brand new hairdo.

Kylie rocked a shoulder-skimming length back in her natural dark shade, complete with messy bangs. The mix-up appears to be a wig courtesy of her go-to hair guru Tokyo Stylez.

“Wet look,” the hairstylist captioned a photo of his client on Instagram, showing his admiration for her look with a heart-eyes emoji.

The beauty mogul’s older sister, Kendall, has also been donning the “short hair, don’t care” look recently. The two posed together at Wang’s show with their lobs after the 21-year-old model premiered her shorter-than-ever style at the La Perla lingerie runway show in week.

In fact, Kendall wrote on her app that her new look has people mixing her up with her sister. The day after she got the cut, courtesy of the Kardashians’ go-to stylist Jen Atkin, a paparazzo caught her walking into a restaurant and thanked Kylie.

“I think the combination of my new super short hair and my outfit—leggings and a Champion sweater—caused the mix-up,” Kendall wrote. “So funny, though.”

Easy mistake — while Kendall’s hair has remained fairly consistent, Kylie is always experimenting with different lengths, colors and textures.

In September 2015, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed in a post that she first dyed her hair at the age of 16 without permission from mom Kris Jenner. Since changing her naturally dark hair for the first time, she’s has been hooked on mixing up her hairdos.

“After that, I’ve just had this addiction to changing my hair. It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way,” Kylie wrote on her app, and added that she doesn’t really like to keep one style for too long. “It’s hard for me to go back to different styles I’ve worn before; I don’t always like my normal short, black hair. That look makes me feel like I’m going back in time. It’s like I’m going back to that moment a year ago and I just don’t want be in that space.”

Kylie also revealed that as a result of her obsession with hair dye, her mane has become damaged, so she often turns to wigs and extensions to give her strands a break.

“I’ve had to find ways to really try and take care of it and give it a rest. I discovered this amazing wig guy, Tokyo, and together we create wigs. Wigs are just SO much easier because I change my mind so much and this way I’m not damaging my hair.”