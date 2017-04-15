Kylie Jenner made sure to stand out from the crowd at the Coachella festival with her fluorescent neon hairstyle.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star and Lip Kit entrepreneur debuted her day 1 ‘do on Instagram Friday, showcasing her “highlighter hair” for all to envy. If you thought she’s tried every hair color under the sun, Jenner, 19, chose her most adventurous color yet with this luminescent sheen.

Also if you got major tennis ball vibes from her neon hair color, you were on the same wave length as Jenner. She captioned one of her Instagram posts with a simple tennis ball emoji.

Round 1 @kyliejenner | hair @tokyostylez | m-u @makeupbyariel #kyliejenner #coachella #tokyostylez #makeupbyariel A post shared by Touched By Tokyo – Hairstylist (@tokyostylez) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

💛💛💛 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

🎾 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

jordyns like .. don't do it bitch! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

But it appears to be temporary as Jenner’s go-to wig expert and hair stylist Tokyo Stylez posted his latest custom creation on social media, writing: “Round 1.”

Coachella is the perfect setting to experiment with wild hair hues, and Jenner is certainly no stranger to mixing it up.

At last year’s arts and music festival gathering, she opted for “rainbow braids” that featured an ombre of pastel colors from her scalp to her ends.

rainbow braids 🌈 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 16, 2016 at 2:22pm PDT

And Coachella 2015 was the first time Jenner tried out color in the desert. She went for pastel teal during weekend one by channeling Eiffel65’s 1999 smash hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee). Then weekend two, she chose a baby pink hue.

Fans can probably expect to see Jenner play with brighter wig colors at this year’s Coachella.

What color do you think Kylie should try next?