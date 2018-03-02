Kylie Jenner may have shared a nearly-nude look at her post-baby body on Thursday, but what the internet is really obsessing over is how she manages to change her daughter Stormi’s diapers with such. Long. Nails.

The new mom, who gave birth to Stormi Webster, her daughter with Travis Scott, last month, shared her thong-clad, one month post-baby body with her Snapchat and Instagram followers, flaunting a flat stomach and long black hair. Then, to follow her moment of body celebration, she revealed two new photos of herself holding Stormi.

RELATED: See All the Too-Cute Pics of Kylie Jenner’s ‘Angel Baby’ Stormi

And all cuteness aside, the beauty mogul of the KarJenner family is here to prove that despite the challenges of motherhood (feeding, diaper changes, etc.), not even her first born will come between her and her beauty routine. Jenner showed off waist-length hair and an extra-long peach manicure in the photos, which of course has her fans noting these may not be the most practical beauty choices for the new mom.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Twitter user @sweetsavannahle wrote, “How the eff does @KylieJenner wear such long nails with a newborn? I can’t even go long without scratching my own face.”

How the eff does @KylieJenner wear such long nails with a new born? I can't even go long without scratching my own face! — Savannah Brown (@Sweetsavannahle) March 2, 2018

Another fan has some concerns about Kylie’s ability to perform a thorough diaper change with her acrylics.

How does Kylie wipe Stormi’s ass with those longass nails, I’m shook — Esmeralda (@_esmeralda00) February 25, 2018

Yet another user expressed worry that Kylie’s not responsible for bathing her child either.

You know Kylie is not bathing or changing that child diapers by the length of her nails 😂 — Sherayne Welch (@SherayneWelch) March 2, 2018

And user @pavloviii thinks she’s just not parenting whatsoever.

don't wanna be a bitch but the length of kylie jenner's nails tells me all i need to know about her parenting/lack thereof — junkyard cat (@pavloviii) March 2, 2018

Meanwhile, others want to know how she’s finding time for it all:

On another note.. How the hell does Kylie Jenner have the time to do her makeup & hair?! When I had a 1 month old I so did not even once put makeup on or comb my hair 😩😐 — Tina Marie (@Tinnnnaaaaaaa) March 2, 2018

But long nails and all, Jenner is said to be a great mom, according to a source. “With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” a source says tells People.

Adds the insider, “She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal.”