Kylie Jenner‘s 8-day-old daughter Stormi Webster may share a name with model Stormi Bree, but the new mom’s connection with Bree goes beyond just that.

Back when Jenner, 20, was still dating her longtime on-and-off again boyfriend Tyga, the reality star and beauty mogul modeled alongside Bree’s ex Lucky Blue Smith, 19, (who welcomed a daughter, Gravity Blue Smith, with the model in July 2017) for a ’90s-inspired photo shoot in an issue of of ELLE UK.

The two posed together for some sultry shots and created a short film where they showed off their dance skills.

@elleuk @luckybsmith A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 29, 2015 at 1:32pm PST

Bree, who is no longer dating Smith, caused some controversy when she shared a photo of herself with an unhappy scowl on her face, captioned it, “Current mood🕷,” leading many people on social media to believe the model was shading Jenner for giving her daughter the same unique moniker.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

However, the 27-year-old former Miss Teen USA updated her Instagram caption to give some clarification and address Internet trolls.

“Current mood🕷 (goodness gracious that was bad caption timing lol) some of you guys are funny and some are really mean😑 let me clarify ahahaha it’ll be cool to have more Stormi sisters in the world💃🏼,” Bree said in her updated Instagram caption.

RELATED PHOTOS: See Every Eerily Accurate Kim Kardashian Clone (Including Paris Hilton!) for Yeezy Season 6

Jenner welcomed her “beautiful and healthy” daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, Stormi, on Thursday, Feb. 1, which she announced on Sunday after months of staying out of the spotlight and keeping her pregnancy a secret.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” wrote Jenner. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Continued Jenner, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Jenner also shared a lengthy montage of videos from her pregnancy, including her growing bump she concealed from the spotlight and a quick shot of her and the baby in the delivery room after her arrival.

So far, Jenner’s been adjusting to motherhood seamlessly.

“All she talks about is her baby girl,” the insider told PEOPLE of the new mom. “She is surrounded by her and Travis’ family. Everyone is pitching in and helping Kylie so she can do things like shower. But all she wants to do is hold her baby.”