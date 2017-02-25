Borrowing from the Boys! Kylie Jenner Poses in Men’s Underwear for Sexy Selfie

Just when the KarJenner clan has us thinking they can’t possibly one-up themselves in terms of what they can pull off fashion-wise, one of them proves us wrong.

Such was the case with Kylie Jenner Friday, when the makeup maven and social-media pro shared an Instagram snap of herself rocking white e top and matching men’s briefs with a black waistband.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 19, balanced out the look by letting her long dark hair hang loose, sporting long red nails and full makeup.

The youngest Jenner is a big fan of the white top pictured, having worn it in multiple recent Instagram photos — one in which she is promoting FitTea wraps (but dressed in what seems to be women’s matching bottoms).

She is also no stranger to dabbling in men’s products. In 2016, she shared a Snapchat video detailing the pros of using Nivea Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm for a moisturizer if you have oily skin.

The undies are probably not Jenner’s own, but she admits she enjoys borrowing items from her sisters’ closets from time to time — a perk of being the youngest sibling, naturally.

“Khloé has the best shoe selection and she’s my size,” second-youngest sister Kendall Jenner told PEOPLE last year. “Kourtney has good statement pieces. Kim has amazing things you could never find [elsewhere].”

Sadly for Jenner’s sisters, she’s not as understanding when it comes to their fashion needs — at least according to Kendall.

“We’re all super-generous minus Kylie,” the model, 21, laughed at the time. “Kylie and I always fight over clothes. It’s, like, a problem. But it’s because we grew up together and we just grew up fighting over clothes.”