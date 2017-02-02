Kylie Jenner Is Getting Her Own Wax Figure: 'I Can’t Wait to Live in Hollywood Forever!'

Fans hoping to one day meet Kylie Jenner will soon have their chance to pose for selfies next to the 19-year-old cosmetics queen whenever they want.

That’s because Jenner is the latest celebrity joining the lineup of stars at one of Madame Tussauds famed wax museums.

She’ll follow in the footsteps of sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner and brother-in-law Kanye West — all of whom have wax figures at the popular institution.

Jenner took fans behind-the-scenes of the making of her wax figure on Wednesday, snapchatting the detailed process Madame Tussauds experts use when measuring one for the attraction — a process Jenner said takes half a year to complete.

“You guys, we’re here doing the first measurements,” Jenner said on Snapchat. “I’m getting my very own wax figure! It takes like six months.”

Madame Tussaud’s experts took 360-degree photos of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, posing while wearing gray bicycle shorts and a sports bra. She also laid her hand in wax, for an accurate sizing.

“Thanks Madame Tussauds can’t wait to live in Hollywood forever lol,” Jenner wrote on one of her photos, of a thank you note to wax makers.

But this being social media, the haters were quick to find something to criticize about Jenner’s new honor, pointing out the skin colors chosen for the figure Jenner shared that appeared darker her actual skin tone.

“I’m not trying to make my wax figure darker than I am, you f—— idiots,” Jenner snapped back. “They were mixing all those colors on a palette, not me. Stop reaching. I don’t even have say in this, so let’s leave it to the professionals, people.”

