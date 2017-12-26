Pregnant Kylie Jenner Covers Love Magazine in a Photo Taken by Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner has been keeping out of the spotlight the last few months, but she’s closing out the year with one final magazine cover.

The 20-year-old pregnant star, who’s having her first child, a girl, with boyfriend Travis Scott next year, has been suspiciously absent from social media, recent episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and even the famous KarJenner family Christmas card this year. But Instead of addressing her pregnancy like older sister Khloé Kardashian finally did last week, Jenner unveiled her new cover of Love Magazine’s Spring/Summer 2018 issue on Christmas Day.

Jenner remained covered up in the close up cover photo — which was shot by model sister and budding photographer Kendall Jenner — wearing a cozy red turtleneck sweater and a matching bright red lip (perhaps the Mary Jo K lip kit from Kylie Cosmetics?).

In the issue, which celebrates powerful women of 2018, Jenner talks to her mom Kris Jenner about her growing empire.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“I was just trying to keep up with myself. All businesses, every company, makes little mistakes here and there. Growing it in front of so many people all of a sudden was kind of hard,” Jenner said.

RELATED PHOTOS: The 11 Best Beauty Secrets We Learned From Celebrities in 2017

The makeup mogul’s proud mom shared the cover on Instagram too saying, “Kendall!!! I’m blown away you shot this gorgeous picture of your sister for Love Magazine!!! You look stunning Kylie!!!! So proud of you both ❤️.”

While the rest of the KarJenner family shared plenty of videos and photos from their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebrations, Jenner kept a much lower profile and only appeared briefly on Khloé’s Snapchat on Christmas morning before sharing her magazine cover.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Merry Christmas! People think you weren’t there last night,” pregnant Khloé said to Kylie (referring to the family’s annual Christmas Eve bash) in one video as the younger sister replied: “I was.”

“She’s a secret little bunny,” Khloé added.

A source previously explained to PEOPLE in October that Kylie wants to keep a low profile throughout her pregnancy.

“She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy,” the source said. “She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

What do you think about Kylie’s LOVE Magazine cover? Share your thoughts!