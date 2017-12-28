Kylie Jenner kept her baby bump under wraps in an oversize red sweater from Balenciaga on the cover of LOVE Magazine’s Spring/Summer 2018 issue. And if you love the star’s look, we were able to track down the cozy knit she wore for the shoot.

The 20-year-old’s red Balenciaga turtleneck is available at Net-a-Porter and right now, you can score the pricey investment piece on sale for 40 percent off, which knocks the price down from over $1,000 to $690.

Balenciaga

Buy It! Balenciaga Oversized Ribbed Wool Turtleneck Sweater, now $690 (originally $1,150); net-a-porter.com

The gold ring Kylie wore with her Balenciaga sweater is actually a pretty affordable find. The star’s stylist Jill Jacobs put her in a gold plated medallion ring with a black crystal star by designer Vanessa Mooney, which is on sale for $26.

Vanessa Mooney

Buy It! Vanessa Mooney The Solange Gold Ring, now $26 (originally $64); vanessamooney.com

For the cover photo, which was shot by older sister Kendall Jenner, Kylie did her own makeup and complemented her festive red sweater with a bold red lip kit. One of the KarJenner family’s go-to hairstylists Andrew Fitzsimons styled the star’s hair in soft waves and momager Kris Jenner interviewed her for issue.

“I was just trying to keep up with myself. All businesses, every company, makes little mistakes here and there.,” Kylie, who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, told her mom of her Kylie Cosmetics empire in the only quote released from the issue so far. “Growing it in front of so many people all of a sudden was kind of hard.”

Kendall Jenner for Love Magazine

Although Kylie was absent from the family’s Christmas Card, the star did make a low-key appearance at mom Kris’ annual Christmas Eve party.

Khloé Kardashian shared photo-proof that Kylie attended the bash by sharing two photos of the duo in a photo booth at the party, where the youngest KarJenner sister still kept the lower half of her body covered up.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

“Kylie looked great but didn’t really draw any attention to her baby bump,” a source said. “She still acts like she wants to keep her pregnancy private. Everyone had the most amazing time. Kris always throws the best parties. It was all gorgeous. There was no drama.”

On Christmas morning, Kylie also appeared on Khloé’s Snapchat when all of the family members gathered at Kourtney Kardashian’s home to open presents in matching pajamas.

“Merry Christmas! People think you weren’t there last night,” Khloé said to Kylie in one Snapchat video as the younger sister replied: “I was.”

“She’s a secret little bunny,” Khloé teased.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kylie’s been staying out of the spotlight since news of her pregnancy surfaced in September. “Kylie wants to keep a low profile,” a source told PEOPLE in October. “Even though this is a very exciting time for her, she wants to be more private for now, and is doing her best to stay out of the public eye.”

“She feels good, but her body is changing,” continued the source. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

Do you like the Balenciaga sweater Kylie wore on the cover of LOVE Magazine? Tell us!