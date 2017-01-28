What Winter Chill? Kylie Jenner Showcases Her Curves in Louis Vuitton Bikini

The winter season isn’t keeping Kylie Jenner out of a bikini.

On Saturday morning, the 19-year-old reality star-turned-beauty mogul shared two photos of herself in a red-and-black Louis Vuitton bikini. Both posts were captionless, with the first showing Jenner wearing a Vetements “Securite” baseball cap while soaking up the sun.

The second post gave followers a closer look at her ensemble, which included a mirror selfie that showed off her gold body chain and what appears to be a matching Louis Vuitton bag.

Jenner is a longtime fan of the brand’s swimwear, as she sported a one-piece Louis Vuitton swimsuit and matching bandana to last year’s Coachella music festival.

This look came just a few hours after Jenner shared several photos and videos of herself on Snapchat. In the posts, she wore a grey bikini while posing in front of a mirror with the Roy Woods song “Love You” playing in the background.

And Jenner is also no stranger to bikini mirror selfies. On New Year’s Day, she also shared a revealing photo of herself in a green velvet bra top and underwear.