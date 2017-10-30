Kylie Jenner is Launching 11 Brand New Lip Kit Shades Tomorow: Here’s What You Need to Know

Another day, another KarJenner beauty product launch.

Kylie Jenner may be busy designing a nursery for her baby with Travis Scott, but that definitely doesn’t seem to be keeping her from her career as a beauty entrepreneur (especially if Kris Jenner has anything to say about it). Jenner announced her next big launch on Instagram, and it involves not one, not two, but 11 brand new lip kit shades in her velvet formula.

With a range of shades including everything from nude to deep purple, this launch is one of Jenner’s biggest releases yet. Excited? Here’s what you’ll find on October 31st at 3pm PST:

“Karma,” a bright fuchsia, “Boy Bye,” a pale bubblegum pink, “Punk,” a greyish brown, “Surprise me,” a bright coral, “Goals,” a muted pink, “Brat”, a rosy pink, “Savage,” a pale pink, “Birthday Suit,” a very light peach, “Commando,” a pinky nude, “Low Key,” a bright peach, and “Basic,” a mauvey nude.

Unlike Jenner’s usual lip kit products, these velvets will be sold as individuals, rather than with a lip liner. Which means, judging by the individuals already available on the site, they’ll be $17 each.

All shades will go on sale at 3pm PST on Tuesday, 10/31 on kyliecosmetics.com

What shade are you most excited for? Sound off in the comments section, below.