As is the case with most A-list celebrities, the actual weather on any given day seems to be merely a suggestion for the ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Whether it’s stepping out during the dog days of summer ensconced in latex apparel and a plush fur or strolling through the streets of New York in the midst of a blizzard wearing little more than a sheer bodysuit, climate-appropriate dressing is all in the eye of the beholder. So given their predilection for wearing clothing that contradicts their actual environments, it should come as no surprise that Kylie Jenner opted to wear some leather and fur in the midst of an 80° Calabasas day.

With her two older sisters off in Mexico, blowing up every social media platform with their endless stream of bikini-clad selfies and NSFW Snapchats of their late night antics, the Lip Kit CEO might have felt a little left out, deciding to engage in a small photo shoot of her own with her $400,000 neon orange Lamborghini Aventador in a parking lot across the street from a Ralphs.

it's a vibe A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 27, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

The teen posted two shots of herself to Instagram on Thursday leaning up against her pricey roadster. In the photos, Kylie’s hair is once again down to her waist after a brief foray with chartreuse and bright purple wigs at Coachella, pairing her Cher hair with a black crop top, baggy leather trousers and fur-covered slides despite the summertime temperatures. The reality star captioned the shots in her typical cryptic, succint fashion, writing “reserved” on the first and “it’s a vibe” on the second. What precisely that vibe is besides sweaty, however, still remains to be seen.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

This series of pictures comes after Kylie faced some backlash on social media earlier this week with fans accusing her of photoshopping her waistline in the photo above to make it appear smaller, citing the crooked curtain in the background as proof of the digital alterations. On Thursday night, however, she cleared things up via Snapchat, filming herself in the same location saying, “So this is like, my selfie mirror and my Snapchat mirror. So for future, this is a curtain behind me, that looks crooked but it’s not.” Photoshop police, take note.

