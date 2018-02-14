Kylie Jenner is back to her old ways.

The new mom, 20, posted her second Instagram photo since giving birth to her daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1 after going on a social media hiatus during her pregnancy.

Jenner sat on the floor of her home in front of a mirror and took a snapshot of her look — an oversize black hoodie, black spandex biker shorts and speckled black-and-white sock booties, captioning the selfie, “vday 🖤♥.”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and mom is dating her daughter’s father, rapper Travis Scott, but the couple has no plans of an engagement anytime soon and don’t officially live together.

vday 🖤♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2018 at 10:52am PST

Jenner’s eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian seems to be celebrating the day of love with a more traditional, festive outfit.

The 38-year-old star, who’s been dating 24-year-old Younes Bendjima, shared a sexy shot of her Valentine’s Day ensemble for her fans to see on Instagram.

Valentine’s Day 🌹 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 14, 2018 at 10:30am PST

Kardashian showed off some cleavage in a sheer red lace bra that leaves little to the imagination while she laid back on fluffy pillows on a bed with her eyes closed. “Valentine’s Day 🌹,” the star simply captioned the photo.

Kardashian’s relationship with Bendjima has been flourishing since they first connected, despite their 14-year age difference. “It’s definitely serious,” a source told PEOPLE in December of the couple. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider added. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”

Meanwhile, momager Kris Jenner received an extra-special Valentine’s Day gift from daughter Kim Kardashian.

The KKW Fragrance mogul sent out hundreds of large chocolate heart press packages (filled with her newest KKW Fragrance inside) to her friends, haters and more in honor of the brand’s new launch, including her mom. But Jenner was lucky enough to receive a customized chocolate heart in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Jenner’s special red chocolate heart features the word “QUEEN” across the center as a special ode as her role as the matriarch of the KarJenner family.

“Thank you @kimkardashian @butterloveandhardwork #chrisford Happy Valentine’s Day everyone!!!!! 💋💋💋❤❤❤,” Jenner captioned her photo.