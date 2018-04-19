Kylie Jenner collaborated with Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian on makeup collections for her Kylie Cosmetics empire in the past, and now she has one more sister to add to the list: Kourtney!

The new mom and makeup mogul, 20, gave fans the first look at the Kourt x Kylie collaboration this past weekend at Coachella, but finally unveiled the full collection on Instagram Wednesday night in honor of Kardashian’s 39th birthday.

Kylie posted a campaign shot of the sisters posing in matching barely-there swimsuits, sharing all the details of the collab — and birthday wishes — in her caption. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEN! 👑 so excited to announce the KOURT X KYLIE collaboration. this collection gives me so much lifeeeee! 3 mini palettes & 3 of Kourtney’s signature lippies launching 4/24! collaborating with you was so much fun! I love you!”

In case there was any confusion about the glam, she added, “p.s. we are both wearing one of her new shades RAD in this pic.”

According to Kardashian, this collection — which includes eye shadow palettes containing four shades each and liquid lipsticks, has been a long time coming.

“I am so excited to announce my collaboration with @kyliejenner 💋 We have been working on this for a year…3 mini eyeshadow palettes and 3 lips..I am wearing Matcha on my eyes and RAD on my lips. Happy Birthday to me!,” Kardashian said in her solo Instagram — also from the swimsuit campaign shoot.

Just like old times, Jenner showed fans each of the products with some of her famous swatch videos.

Each of the eye shadows and lipsticks features names selected by Kardashian that are spot-on representations of her life, like Gluten Free, Matcha, Minnie and Ma$e (for her son, 8-year-old Mason Disick).

The liquid lipsticks in the line come in three shades: a pale pinky nude, a true pink and a poppy red, all inspired by Kardashian’s usual go-tos.

Fans first started predicting a Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Kardashian would be coming when an eagle-eyed follower spotted what appeared to be a lipstick prototype with “Kourtney” written across it laying on a table during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

After revealing the upcoming collaboration in a series of Instagram Stories, Jenner joined boyfriend Travis Scott to sit courtside at the Toyota Center where the Houston Rockets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves during game 2 of the first-round of the 2018 NBA playoffs.

The pair first sparked dating rumors exactly one year ago in April 2017 when they were spotted getting cuddly at a Houston Rockets game, and welcomed their daughter Stormi in February.