Kylie Jenner Unveils Her and Kim Kardashian’s New Lipsticks: ‘Wouldn’t Be a Kim Collab Without 4 Nudes’

By @jillianruffo

Posted on

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In what might be her biggest Kylie Cosmetics announcement yet, Kylie Jenner has just revealed that she’s expanding her beauty empire once again — and this time, it’s with a little help from her big sister, ultimate glam goddess, Kim Kardashian West.

After collaborating on a collection with Khloé, the youngest member of the KarJenner krew is bringing Kim into the mix. Jenner teased a sneak peek of the collaboration on Tuesday — and if you expected your standard Kylie Cosmetics Snapchat announcement, think again. The star and her older sister are seen posing together in a dark, sultry Instagram video, in which they both appear to be topless, and look nearly identical.

The video captures Kylie and Kim posing chest-to-chest and pouting their lips while their stylists smooth their twinning Cher hair. (Kim can also be seen Snapchatting.)

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat
Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

COMING SOON @kyliecosmetics #KKW,” the caption cryptically reads. In other words, have your credit cards on hand for the Apr. 25 release at 3 p.m. PST.

And while we’re not totally sure what the KKW x KYLIE collection will include, we can safely predict that the older sister has inspired her own pale, nude lip kits — in both matte and glossy finishes — which they both apply throughout the short clip. And we’re also predicting some new bronzing palettes and maybe even a Kim-lighter. It’s going to be lit.

@kimkardashian wearing KIKI #KKW

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

COMING SOON @kyliecosmetics #KKW

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

KKW @kyliecosmetics 4/25

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

What do you hope to see from Kim’s Kylie Cosmetics’ capsule? Sound off below.