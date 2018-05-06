Sister, Sister! Kylie and Kendall Jenner Debut Bold Looks in N.Y.C. Ahead of the Met Gala

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are taking New York!

Two days before the annual star-studded Met Gala, Kylie stepped out in N.Y.C. to enjoy some quality time with her 22-year-old sister.

For the pair’s nighttime outing, the 20-year-old Lip Kit mogul wore an Alexander Wang top with matching leggings that clung to her enviable curves. Accessorizing her chic all-black outfit, Kylie opted for a black purse that cinched around her waist and shoulder like a harness and a pair of fishnet heels.

Taking a slightly less dramatic road, Kendall stepped out wearing a black crop top and jeans, which she paired with a camouflage handbag, a shiny black coat and a pair of silver, holographic heels.

Sharing a photo of the daring outfit on social media, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star chose to let the outfit speak for itself instead of captioning the fashion-forward snap.

Earlier in the evening, Kylie stepped out in the Big Apple with friends to enjoy a dinner at Nobu, where she wore another eye-catching ensemble.

Opting for a pair of Alexander Wang drawstring black leather pants, Kylie paired the loose-fitting bottoms with a cropped white sweatshirt and a black tank top that showed off her midsection.

Giving fans a glimpse of some behind the scenes action, Kylie shared a few photographs from the delicious meal on her Instagram Story.

“My fav,” she captioned a shot from her dinner.

Kylie’s latest getaway comes just days after she vacationed with boyfriend Travis Scott and their 13-week-old daughter Stormi in Turks and Caicos.

The new mother traveled to the sun-filled destination in honor of Scott’s 26th birthday after she previously rented out Six Flags to celebrate his big day.

Since welcoming her first child on Feb. 1, the new mom has continued to update fans and followers on her fitness routine.

“I need to lose 20 pounds but this just looks too good!” she said in a Snapchat video in April that showed someone serving her a tray of oven-fresh rolls.

Kylie previously revealed that she had gained a total of 40 lbs. during her pregnancy in a since-deleted tweet during a Q&A session with fans and followers.