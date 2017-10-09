Kim Kardashian made her rounds in the YouTube world by appearing on various beauty bloggers channels (like Jaclyn Hill, Patrick Starr and Desi Perkins) when her KKW Beauty contour kits were just launching. Her little sister (and fellow mom-to-be!) Kylie Jenner is taking a different approach by creating her own Kylie Cosmetics YouTube page and starting to post a variety of videos, including a makeup tutorial using her new Purple Palette and a swatch party with Jordyn Woods to show off her new fall collection. Which meant it was only a matter of time before she posted a popular blindfolded beauty challenge.

Today, Jenner posted a lighthearted “challenge” video with Woods, where the Life of Kylie star challenged her BFF to do her makeup (using Kylie Cosmetics products, of course), while totally blindfolded. “Today, Jordyn is going to show you how to get this look wearing a blindfold,” Jenner jokingly said. And Woods gave us a fair warning: the look doesn’t end up so great. “Don’t try this at home!” she advised.

Jenner gave her friend some guidance as she poked and prodded her way around her face while attempting to blend out concealer, chisel her cheekbones with contour and swipe on liquid lipstick.

“It’s just that this looks crazy cause you didn’t put any powder on,” Jenner said to Woods after she started to contour her face. “You think it looks crazy?” Woods replied. “No. It looks good, but I feel like you should have powdered me,” Jenner said.

Woods completed the look with some blush and Kylighter, swiped on a purple smoky eye using Jenner’s new palette and finished a burgundy “Leo” lip that went pretty far outside the lines. “I can’t post this to the Internet!” Jenner laughed once Woods was done. “I really can’t! I really think this is horrible.”

The BFFs switched places halfway through the video, and it was Jenner’s time to put her makeup skills to the test. She tried overlining Woods’ lips (a skill we all know the star’s perfected) using a nude liner, but couldn’t help laughing her way through the process. “You really don’t need like much cause you have like, gorgeous lips,” she said. Although Jenner’s attempt at applying lipliner and lipstick blindfolded wasn’t 100 percent perfect, she she definitely seemed to beat her friend in this challenge.

And though there’s plenty to take away from this video, one thing you won’t get is a good view at what’s happening, baby-wise. The camera keeps things cropped tight in order to avoid any baby bump speculation.

Last month, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner’s expecting her first child in February with boyfriend Travis Scott. Since the news broke, the star’s been posting a curious number of throwback Instagram photos and laying more low on her Snapchat than usual (though today, she shared a few photos with sister Khloé, who herself is expecting a baby).

“Kylie prefers to stay home. She feels good, but her body is changing. She doesn’t want to be photographed,” a source said. “At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company.”

How do you think Jordyn did in the blindfolded makeup challenge? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.