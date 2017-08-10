Kylie Jenner's Instagram Evolution, from Baby Sister to Bombshell Beauty

From Baby Sister to Bombshell

There's no denying Kylie Jenner's trend-setting power. Her beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, is on track to becoming a billion dollar company by the time she turns 25, she's creeping closer to 100 million Instagram followers each day and her famous pout is influencing her fans to explore copycat enhancement procedures.

"When she first talked about her minimal cosmetic procedures I saw a new trend of younger women who suddenly felt empowered to unapologetically want to look more beautiful. It’s like Kylie singlehandedly gave a whole generation the ticket to a more enhanced version of themselves,” Kylie's cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian told WWD in a recent interview.

In honor of her 20th birthday, we're looking back on how her influential look has changed over the years.