Kylie Jenner's Instagram Evolution, from Baby Sister to Bombshell Beauty

Selfie game strong! We’re looking back through the social media star’s fascinating feed in honor of her 20th birthday

From Baby Sister to Bombshell

There's no denying Kylie Jenner's trend-setting power. Her beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, is on track to becoming a billion dollar company by the time she turns 25, she's creeping closer to 100 million Instagram followers each day and her famous pout is influencing her fans to explore copycat enhancement procedures.

"When she first talked about her minimal cosmetic procedures I saw a new trend of younger women who suddenly felt empowered to unapologetically want to look more beautiful. It’s like Kylie singlehandedly gave a whole generation the ticket to a more enhanced version of themselves,” Kylie's cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian told WWD in a recent interview.

In honor of her 20th birthday, we're looking back on how her influential look has changed over the years.

2011

The Insta Vibe: Kissy-face selife

2011

The Insta Vibe: Casual

2011

The Insta Vibe: #iwokeuplikethis

2011

The Insta Vibe: Going-out glam

2012

The Insta Vibe: #OOTD

2012

The Insta Vibe: Sunset

2012

The Insta Vibe: Starbucks and Chill

2012

The Insta Vibe: Selfie master

2013

The Insta Vibe: ~Cozy~

2013

The Insta Vibe: Preppy

2013

The Insta Vibe: Hipster

2013

The Insta Vibe: Bikini blogger

2014

The Insta Vibe: Natural light selfie

2014

The Insta Vibe: Fashun

2014

The Insta Vibe: Festival bound

2014

The Insta Vibe: #bluehairdontcare

2015

The Insta Vibe: Abs

2015

The Insta Vibe: New Merch

2015

The Insta Vibe: Athleisure lounge

2015

The Insta Vibe: Waist-Training

2016

The Insta Vibe: Chillchella

2016

The Insta Vibe: Nature

2016

The Insta Vibe: Monochrome maven

2016

The Insta Vibe: Neutrals

2017

The Insta Vibe: Bikini Modeling

2017

The Insta Vibe: [Insert 20 fireball emojis here]

2017

The Insta Vibe: "Mood"

2017

The Insta Vibe: Magic Hour

