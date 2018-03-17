Kylie Jenner Wears Black Sports Bra While Taking a Dip in Hot Tub with BFF Jordyn Woods

Hot tub time!

New mom Kylie Jenner carved some time out of her busy schedule to enjoy a relaxing dip in a hot tub with her bestie Jordyn Woods on Friday night.

Sharing a photo of the moment on Snapchat, the 20-year-old posed for the camera while appearing to wear a black sports bra.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Earlier in the day Jenner also appeared to be wearing the same black sports bra as she promoted — and modeled — her Kylie Cosmetics lip-kits in a series of selfies on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted two shots of herself in the matte rosy pink “Boy Bye” velvet lipstick shade, as she also showed off her perfectly smoothed hair and expertly shaped brows.

A source had previously told PEOPLE that even though the new mom has been dipping her toes back into public life, she’s being “very protective of Stormi.”

“Kylie is socializing with her friends as well and includes Stormi. Of course, she doesn’t want her baby to get sick while she is little,” the source added of the 6-week-old. “It just seems normal and she is definitely not hysterical about it. It is, after all, still the flu season.”

The reality star welcomed her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, three days before she announced her baby girl’s arrival on Instagram and with a video, titled “To Our Daughter,” shared on YouTube.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

And with Stormi joining the KarJenner family just 17 days after the birth of cousin Chicago West, who is the third child of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, the two women are spending a lot of time together — and so are their newborns.

“Kim and Kylie live very close to each other and spend a lot of time together. Kylie brings Stormi to Kim’s house,” the source continued. “Stormi is around the other kids, including Chicago. It seems too early to call it play dates though.”