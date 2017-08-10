Kylie Jenner Worries She's Getting 'Taken Advantage Of' by Her Glam Squad

Kylie Jenner isn’t a normal boss. She’s a cool boss.

The majority of Jenner’s tight-knit social circle consists of her assistants and glam squad, which at times blurs the line between personal and professional relationships. The Life of Kylie star’s so close with her assistant Victoria Villarroel, she even helped plan her surprise sunset engagement last year.

But now, as Jenner’s success continues to rise — she just announced Kylie Cosmetics is worth $460 million, and on the path to becoming a $1 billion brand — the 20-year-old mogul worries her glam squad is getting a little too comfortable around her.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of Life of Kylie, Jenner particularly worries she’s starting to get taken advantage of her hair stylist Tokyo Stylez after he continues to bring his boyfriend Chris along during her glam sessions. In the clip, Stylez approaches Jenner’s assistant Villarroel after finding out that his boyfriend no longer would be welcome to hang out during styling sessions.

Villarroel said, “So we’re trying this new thing where whenever she needs glam, only the people that need to be there have to come. Kylie said, ‘If I request Tokyo, I just want Tokyo. I don’t need someone else to come.'”

After her older sister Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint last October during a traumatic Paris robbery in her hotel room, Jenner says during a confessional interview that she’s trying to be more aware of who she lets into her inner circle.

“I do have limits as a boss. I hate conflict, but I also learned you can’t really let people working around you get too comfortable because that’s when you get taken advantage of,” the star said to the camera. “It’s happened way too many times with my family.”

Life of Kylie airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!.

