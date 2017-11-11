Kristmas Is Coming! Kylie Jenner Gives Fans a Sneak Peek of Her Cosmetics Holiday Line

Christmas might come a little early this year!

Kylie Jenner gave her fans a sneak peak of her upcoming holiday line for Kylie Cosmetics on Friday, giving makeup gurus a glimpse of what’s in store for the best time of the year.

holiday sneak peeks with @styledbyhrush @kyliecosmetics ✨ can’t wait to reveal this new collection .. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

“holiday sneak peeks with @styledbyhrush @kyliecosmetics ✨ can’t wait to reveal this new collection ..,” Jenner, 20, wrote in the caption of her Instagram video.

Her new collection is in collaboration with Hrush Achemyan, the famed makeup artist who recently styled Jenner’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in the latter’s Instagram revealing a new hairdo.

11 new velvet singles! Launching on Halloween at 3pm pst. 💗 #Velvets A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Oct 29, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Jenner, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, isn’t letting pregnancy slow down her career as a beauty entrepreneur.

She announced another launch in late October, involving 11 brand new lip kit shades in her velvet formula. The new formulas came in several different shades including “Karma,” a bright fuchsia, “Boy Bye,” a pale bubblegum pink, “Punk,” a greyish brown, “Surprise me,” a bright coral, “Goals,” a muted pink, “Brat”, a rosy pink, “Savage,” a pale pink, “Birthday Suit,” a very light peach, “Commando,” a pinky nude, “Low Key,” a bright peach, and “Basic,” a mauvey nude.

And just like all of Jenner’s makeup, the new eye palette shades will soon be available at kyliecosmetics.com.