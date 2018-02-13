Kylie Jenner is starting to slowly return to public life, even if all she wants to do is stay home with her new baby, daughter Stormi Webster.

Jenner – who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott 11 days ago – took a brief break from mommy duties to attend her friend Heather Sanders‘ baby shower on Sunday.

Sanders’ and the 20-year-old star describe each other as “pregnant sisters”, so Jenner pulled herself away from her little one for only the second time since the baby arrived – Jenner stepped out on Saturday with BFF Jordyn Woods for the first time since giving birth in black bicycle shorts and a fanny pack.

Kylie Jenner headed to Heather Sander's baby shower

On Monday, the star shared her baby shower look, posting two pictures on her Instagram. For the shower, Jenner remained relatively covered up, wearing a red Gosha Rubchinskiy X Adidas tracksuit with white sneakers.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was snapped posing alongside Sanders and Woods at the baby shower and took a selfie with Woods and graphic designer Edgar Frausto while Stormi stayed at home.

Kylie Jenner wore a Gosha Rubchinskiy X Adidas tracksuit

Sanders and Jenner bonded over their simultaneous pregnancies, as we saw documented on Jenner’s baby announcement video she posted on YouTube.

“Me and Heather are four weeks apart. We used to talk about this as a joke, like, two years ago,” Jenner said in the video as she posed with Sanders at her own baby shower. “I was like, ‘Heather, your next baby, wait for me!'”

After Jenner officially announced Stormi’s birth, Sanders shared a photo of herself and her friend at the baby shower cradling their stomachs with a heartfelt caption.

“Congratulations To The sweetest,Loving, Most Caring person on earth! So happy we got to share this experience together! Sleep together,Eat together, Workout etc Love Having you as my pregnant sister for 9 Months! You are going to be such an amazing Mom, and your beautiful baby is the luckiest girl in the world to have you as her mother💕 You Were Made For This! I Love You So Much! Can’t wait for Your Snap Back We Not Even Ready, The Most 🔥 Mama Ever!!” she said.

Although Jenner hasn’t wanted to do anything except “hold her baby” since the birth of her daughter on Feb. 1, the star is enjoying slowly starting to get back out in public.

“Kylie is doing great,” a source told PEOPLE. “She has left her baby at home a couple of times for short outings. She is very happy and looks great, too. Things with Travis are the same. He is great with the baby when he is around.”

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner star loves being a mom so far and is “still over the moon” about it. “All she talks about is her baby girl,” the insider said. “She is surrounded by her and Travis’ family. Everyone is pitching in and helping Kylie so she can do things like shower. But all she wants to do is hold her baby.”