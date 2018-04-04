Kylie Jenner feels good in her skin and wants the world to know it.

The 20-year-old reality star, who gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster Feb. 1, has been working hard at getting her pre-pregnancy body back, and she’s not shy about sharing her progress on social media.

While posing in backstage lot, Jenner rolled up a cropped white sweatshirt and slightly pulled down her track pants to reveal he stomach just two months after welcoming her baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott, 25.

In three more photos posted on her account, Jenner turned with her backside facing the camera wearing fitted black-and-white athletic pants while accessorizing with a small Chanel quilted backpack pulled from her insane designer purse closet.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Jenner’s been working hard to get back into shape after her birth because she wants to be a “really hot young mom.”

“Kylie is already starting to work out,” a source said.“She’s focusing on getting her body back and also getting back to a comfortable weight aside from caring for Stormi,” adding that the 20-year-old “wasn’t the most comfortable while pregnant.”

The source continued saying that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been “super determined to get back to her pre-pregnancy body.”

“Kylie wants to be a really hot young mom and is making sure that happens,” the source said adding that as Jenner gets further along in her transformation, she will be “flaunting her progress more and more.”

Jenner’s giving herself the inspiration to get back to her old body by referencing throwback photos of herself, one of which she recently shared on Instagram.

“Summer goals 😏 #tb,” the new mom captioned an older photo of herself in a bikini.

Earlier this month, the Kylie Cosmetics creator also shared numerous photos of herself wearing a sports bra and showing off her midriff.

In addition to working out, Jenner is back to waist training, which she promoted on social media six weeks after welcoming Stormi.

She first started wearing waist trainers in 2015 after sister Kim Kardashian West helped start the craze, but is using Waist Gang Society’s Postpartum Snapback trainer to help get back her hourglass figure.

“My girl @premadonna87 hooked me up with the @waistgangsociety snap back package. #ad waistgang has the BEST quality snap back products,” Jenner captioned the photograph wearing the trainer.

But when the star’s not working out or snapping selfies, Jenner takes a very hands-on approach to raising her two-month-old daughter.

“She absolutely gets her hands dirty changing diapers on the regular and is really attentive and makes sure Stormi is eating and sleeping enough,” a source told PEOPLE. “Kylie is super hands-on and actively involved, but of course she has help.”