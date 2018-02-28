Kylie Jenner Poses For Her First Post-Pregnancy Photo Shoot After Baby Stormi's Birth

Kylie Jenner didn’t waste any time getting back to work, with the star posing for her first photo shoot just days after giving birth to daughter Stormi.

The new mother, who gave birth on Feb. 1, shared new photos for her Kylie Cosmetics Weather Collection, which PEOPLE confirms were taken after her little bundle of joy arrived.

While Jenner did not share photos of full body shots, she did focus on her glowing face to show off her latest creations that she revealed were inspired by her less-than-a-month-old daughter. The Weather Collection debuts on Jenner’s website Wednesday.

In the first photo, the beauty guru wore latest Glitter Eyes eyeshadow in Violet Moon on one eyelid and Twinkle Twinkle on the other while looking into the shard of a mirror. She showed off her pout in the matte Nightfall lipstick.

#WeatherCollection TOMORROW ⛈ KylieCosmetics.com

In a second photo, Jenner looks off camera while wearing a glittery emerald green eyeshadow and light pink shimmery lipstick.

Last week, Jenner revealed that her latest collection grew as her then unborn baby did.

“So, before I open my newest collection I just wanted to tell you guys a little bit of the background,” she said. “I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy. And right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me.”

Kylie Jenner

In a second Instagram post, the TV reality star showed off an up-close look at the items she loved most, writing, “a few of my favorites 💛 #WeatherCollection launching Feb.28th inspired by my Stormi. @kyliecosmetics.”

While the new mom was busy she also learned that she needed a village to help her take care of daughter Stormi, adding an extra set of hands, a source told PEOPLE.

“With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” the source said. “She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal.”

Jenner, 20, and boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, recently made their first public appearance together since their daughter’s birth, enjoying a lunch date with friends on Saturday afternoon while showing off her new push present — a black Ferrari La Ferrari with red interiors and butterfly doors that starts at $1.4 million and is no longer in production.

Shortly after PEOPLE confirmed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was pregnant with a baby girl in September, a separate source said the family, including momager Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, had their reservations about Jenner being a young mom.

But, according to the source, Jenner is ready to take on the challenge.

“She might not make the best choices [in life] at times, but she’s going to be a good mom,” the source said.