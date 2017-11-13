Is Kylie Jenner Engaged to Travis Scott? See Her New Diamond Ring

Kylie Jenner has been known for leaving a kryptic trail of social media clues when it comes to her pregnancy and relationship status with boyfriend Travis Scott. From her pink manicures to her butterfly jewelry and all the pink makeup moments, she’s been hinting hard at a gender reveal. And if you’re watching her social media channels closely for clues, you probably spotted another one this weekend.

Jenner shared a video on Snapchat over the weekend while driving her Bentley to sister Kim Kardashian West’s baby shower, and she was sporting some new bling on her left hand. The star was wearing a large diamond ring which she quickly flashed on camera. The sparkly rock quickly sparked engagement ring buzz, but neither the 20-year-old makeup mogul or her rapper boyfriend have confirmed anything.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott are set to welcome a baby girl in February, but neither star has spoken out about the pregnancy or the sex of the baby.

This isn’t the first diamond ring Jenner flaunted on that finger. Last summer, ex boyfriend Tyga gifted her a mega-carat “promise ring,” that the star gushed about on social media.

“If this is a promise ring, I want to know what my engagement ring is gonna look like,” she shared.

Tyga and Jenner split in April and the star quickly started dating Travis Scott.

“It was a lot of outside influences,” Tyga said about their breakup. “She’s younger than me so she’s dealing with perception. I’m older so I can deal with, like, perception. For her, growing up how she grew up, image and perception is everything. You got a bunch of people pulling from you and you’re still trying to develop as a woman.”

He added, “When it was good, it was good. When it was bad, it was really bad.”

While Jenner is starting to become more active on social media since announcing her pregnancy, an insider recently told PEOPLE that the Keeping up with the Kardashians star “still wants to keep a low profile” and “prefers to stay home” right now. But she did give fans a sneak peek at her holiday cosmetics line, and she has some big plans for more Kylie Cosmetics pop-ups to launch at the end of the year.

