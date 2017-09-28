There’s a lot to keep up with in the life of Kylie Jenner right now. She’s expecting her first child with Travis Scott in February. She’s busy running her beauty empire and now, she’s launching her latest collection of sunglasses with Quay Australia. And we have the first look at her those new shade styles, below.

King Kylie first partnered with the accessories brand in June with her debut Quay x Kylie collection, and she’s unveiling three brand-new styles next month.

First, there’s an oversize rectangular wide-frame pair called ’20s, which comes in white/gold and black/smoke and honors her age.

Next up is a style called Unbothered, which features a space-age shield design with reflective lenses and metal frames.

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Has Ever Changed Her Hair Color

And finally, the third new style is called As If!, a ’90s look with transparent frames and colored lenses that comes in pink, purple and orange variations.

All three new shades retails for $65 each and will be available starting Wednesday, October 4 at quayaustralia.com.

What do you think of Jenner’s latest product drop? Share below!