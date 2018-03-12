Kylie Jenner's Purse Closet Holds Over $250,000 Worth of Designer Handbags: See for Yourself!

Kylie Jenner stayed out of the spotlight before giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, but now the 20-year-old star is back to her mirror-selfie ways and giving fans a peek inside her lavish lifestyle.

In between attending her sister Khloé Kardashian’s baby shower and Tristan Thompson’s birthday party, Jenner paused to take a selfie inside her newly renovated handbag closet featuring over 100 of the most expensive designer handbags in the world — including over 10 Hermés Birkin bags, plus tons of purses from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and more. In one photo, there appears to be more than $250,000 worth of high-fashion hand bags.

“Options,” Jenner simply captioned the photo of herself surrounded by her collection, wearing a satin robe mini dress and pumps which she chose for sister Khloé’s shower.

Jenner turned to interior designer Marytn Lawrence Bullard (he designed all of the KarJenner’s famous glam rooms), whose star-studded client list also includes Tommy Hilfiger, Christina Aguilera, Elton John and Cher, to design the purse closet of her dreams.

“Every girls dream, and a few boys too! A corner of @kyliejenner‘s purse closet i designed for her, lacquer floating shelves over mirrored walls, rock crystal chandelier and my own silver mica ceiling paper,” Bullard wrote on Instagram.

It’s no surprise Jenner splurges on pricey purses, especially considering the success of her makeup company Kylie Cosmetics over the past two years.

“Right now she’s super smart about keeping it all in the business,” momager Kris Jenner said of the brand, which reportedly generated $420 million in the first 18 months of operation. “She owns it 100 percent herself, and she doesn’t have any investors. It makes for a wonderful opportunity to expand.”

“The goal in the future is to just build the whole infrastructure, and figure out what a retail model might look like that could take it globally,” she continued. “She’s just scratched the surface and there is so much more to do with the brand.”