Rosé All Day! Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her New Wine-Inspired Hair Color on Instagram

Kylie Jenner has experimented with hair colors and wigs of all hues — from pastel teal to neon yellow and everything in between — but her latest look is to dye for.

After a long stretch of sticking to her dark locks, the hair chameleon debuted a soft pink style in a selfie on Instagram. The shade appears to be inspired by wine.

“Rosé,” Jenner captioned the photo, adding a pink ribbon emoji in honor of her new hue.

The reality star posed for the sultry selfie flaunting her hair switch-up donning a grey hooded sweatshirt and a full face of makeup.

In May, the usually done-up makeup mogul showed off a very different, rarely-seen mane style: her natural strands, complete with baby hairs.

With most of her hair pulled into a tiny bun at the crown of her head, the star posted a series of Snapchats, in which she announced, “My hair is just so crazy,” and played with the short, piecey strands that frame her forehead.

In September 2015, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed in a post that she first dyed her hair at the age of 16 without permission from mom Kris Jenner. Since changing her naturally brown hair for the first time, Jenner has been hooked.

“After that, I’ve just had this addiction to changing my hair. It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way,” she wrote, and added that she doesn’t really like to keep one style for too long. “It’s hard for me to go back to different styles I’ve worn before; I don’t always like my normal short, black hair. That look makes me feel like I’m going back in time. It’s like I’m going back to that moment a year ago and I just don’t want be in that space.”

She also revealed that as a result of her obsession with hair dye, her mane has become damaged, so she often turns to wigs and extensions to give her strands a break.

“I’ve had to find ways to really try and take care of it and give it a rest. I discovered this amazing wig guy, Tokyo, and together we create wigs. Wigs are just SO much easier because I change my mind so much and this way I’m not damaging my hair.”

