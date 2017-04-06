Kylie Jenner‘s been laying it low since her most recent off-again break with Tyga, but yesterday she showed off new waist-length Cher hair on Snapchat.

The makeup mogul’s experimented with almost every hair color and style imaginable, from pastel pink wigs to short turquoise bobs, but this time, Jenner added in some ultra-long extensions to join in on the pin straight ’70s-inspired Cher hair trend all the stars have been loving lately.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Celeb Hair Makeovers: Better Before or After?

It seems as though Jenner took a cue from her big sis Kim Kardashian West, who had been wearing waist-length extensions (with the help of celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton) since last September, helping spearhead the trend that J.Lo, Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé and more have worn.

But Kardashian’s moved on from the trend, trading in her 26-in. extensions for a sleek lob and an even shorter shoulder-dusting bob at her first red carpet appearance since her Paris robbery in October. So now, Jenner took over the trend from her sister (although we don’t know if she’s borrowing the same extensions Kim once sported).

The 19-year-old star seems to already be feeling her new look from the looks of her recent Snapchat story posts. Standing in front of her signature full-length selfie mirror in her Calabasas home, Jenner showed off her superdark strands reaching all the way down to her hips against a nude bodycon midi dress.

Besides joining in on Hollywood’s latest hair trend, Jenner’s latest switch up could likely be her version of breakup hair. Amid several rounds of makeups and breakups in 2016, a source told PEOPLE that “over and over again, she feels like she can’t trust Tyga. There have been and continues to be too many lies.”

But don’t be surprised if this break (and hairstyle) doesn’t last for long. “They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” says one insider. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”

What do you think about Kylie’s new long locks? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!