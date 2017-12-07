Kylie Cosmetics/Instagram; Inset: Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Kylie Jenner has some new amazing makeup launches on the horizon. The 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul isn’t letting her pregnancy (the star’s due with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott early next year) hold her back from continuing to grow her $420 million beauty empire. And her latest launch — dropping December 13th! — is one to get excited about: Jenner’s launching an inclusive range of 30 creamy concealers.

Following in the same direction as Rihanna (who launched 40 foundation shades for Fenty Beauty this year), Jenner’s making sure to produce inclusive makeup with her concealer line launch, which features a diverse shade range as seen in the photos teased on the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account.

Kylie Jenner's new Kylie Cosmetics concealers. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

While many makeup brands tend to initially launch fewer concealer colors, Jenner and her team have developed 30 colors. According to the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram, the liquid formula provides medium, buildable coverage that gives the skin a beautiful, natural texture.

A side by side comparison of Kylie Cosmetics' lightest concealer shade and darkest concealer shade. Kylie Cosmetics/Instagram

All 30 Kylie Cosmetics concealer shades swatched. Kylie Cosmetics/Instagram

But the concealers aren’t the only new product Jenner’s been working on. This one’s just the second surprise launch in the star’s #SilverSeries holiday surprise for fans she’s been unveiling the past week. Just two days ago, Jenner announced that she also plans on launching her first collection of creamy lipsticks packaged in a sleek silver bullet. “I have a lot more surprises for you guys!” Jenner said on Instagram.

I have a lot more surprises for you guys! 3 brand new products launching Dec 13. 20 brand new lipsticks, highly pigmented and hydrating with a creamy satin finish. @kyliecosmetics #SilverSeries A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 5, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

Since the debut of Kylie Cosmetics (which launched three nude liquid lip kit shades at the end of 2015), Jenner’s dominated the liquid lip category, but this creamy formula is the makeup mogul’s first attempt at creating tradition lipstick bullets. The super-pigmented, hydrating shades are also coming in a wide assortment of 20 shades, with everything from a bold violet to a classic pink-y nude, which become available the same day as Jenner’s new concealers.

As if that isn’t enough makeup news, there’s even more. Although details are slim at the moment, expect to see the star announce yet another Kylie Cosmetics makeup launch as part of the #SilverSeries collection sometime pretty soon. “More surprises coming soon…” read a photo caption on the brand’s Instagram page yesterday.

It seems like Jenner and big sister and fellow makeup mogul Kim Kardashian are on the same wavelength when it comes to their upcoming launches. A few months ago, Kardashian said, “after [the KKW Beauty contour kits], we’re gonna come out with concealers,” which appear to be taking a longer time to develop than expected since she has yet to reveal more details. But Kardashian also has creamy bullet lipsticks on the way too — which she’s secretly been wearing on her own lips since New York Fashion Week in September.

“You have no idea — I started wearing it at New York Fashion Week [in September],” Kardashian told PeopleStyle. “I posted this photo at the Alexander Wang show on my Instagram and I never had more people ask what lipstick it is in that photo. It was the most satisfying feeling when friends, makeup artists, everyone was like, ‘What is this lip liner?’”

“It’s what we’ve been formulating,” Kardashian continued. “Lip liners and lipsticks. I’m so excited for them to come out. It’s gonna be so good.”

