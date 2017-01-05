Kylie Jenner’s 2017 resolution is definitely “new year, same you” because she’s been up to her usual Instagram shenanigans — swimsuit photo shoots with her BFFs. She extended her holiday break with a vacation to Mexico with boyfriend Tyga, his son King Cairo and her bestie Jordyn Woods, soaking up the sun and posting a marathon of risqué bikini-clad photos. In just two days, she switched two-pieces a total of four times (and hasn’t posted a photo wearing real clothes yet!).

☀️ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 5, 2017 at 8:50am PST

On Thursday she started her day in a scalloped ribbed Marysia two-piece that she, naturally, hiked up high to show off her thigh brow (it’s her signature swimsuit move).

lil babies A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

On Wednesday she had three suit changes, each one sexier than the next. First was a black mesh Melissa Odabash one-piece with lime green piping detail, that of course, matched Woods’ orange-accented suit.

👙💋 A photo posted by Heir Jordyn (@jordynwoods) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Then just hours later, the two did a quick-change for another twinning moment — in neon-colored bikinis. They swapped the accent colors they were rocking in their first suit with Kylie in bright orange, and Woods in neon green.

Feel Me? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:55am PST

Then the afternoon brought much sexier suits. Kylie wore a black two-piece with exposed white stitching and a very high-waisted bikini bottom style. And, what we think is sure to be the hottest swimsuit trend of 2017 — she matched her choker with her bikini. (Yes, be prepared for that coming summer 2017.)

bestfran A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

While we await her next bikini change

