Kylie Jenner’s 2017 resolution is definitely “new year, same you” because she’s been up to her usual Instagram shenanigans — swimsuit photo shoots with her BFFs. She extended her holiday break with a vacation to Mexico with boyfriend Tyga, his son King Cairo and her bestie Jordyn Woods, soaking up the sun and posting a marathon of risqué bikini-clad photos. In just two days, she switched two-pieces a total of four times (and hasn’t posted a photo wearing real clothes yet!).
On Thursday she started her day in a scalloped ribbed Marysia two-piece that she, naturally, hiked up high to show off her thigh brow (it’s her signature swimsuit move).
On Wednesday she had three suit changes, each one sexier than the next. First was a black mesh Melissa Odabash one-piece with lime green piping detail, that of course, matched Woods’ orange-accented suit.
Then just hours later, the two did a quick-change for another twinning moment — in neon-colored bikinis. They swapped the accent colors they were rocking in their first suit with Kylie in bright orange, and Woods in neon green.
RELATED PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner Has a Pool Day with Tyga and King Cairo, Plus More Sizzling Celeb Swimwear Pics!
Then the afternoon brought much sexier suits. Kylie wore a black two-piece with exposed white stitching and a very high-waisted bikini bottom style. And, what we think is sure to be the hottest swimsuit trend of 2017 — she matched her choker with her bikini. (Yes, be prepared for that coming summer 2017.)
While we await her next bikini change, you can check out more celeb bikini moments here while you day-dream of your next tropical getaway!
Which swimsuit is your favorite?