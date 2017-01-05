People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Style

Kylie Jenner Changes Her Swimsuit 4 Times in 48 Hours - and They Keep Getting Sexier

By @ckcolleen

Posted on

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Kylie Jenner’s 2017 resolution is definitely “new year, same you” because she’s been up to her usual Instagram shenanigans — swimsuit photo shoots with her BFFs. She extended her holiday break with a vacation to Mexico with boyfriend Tyga, his son King Cairo and her bestie Jordyn Woods, soaking up the sun and posting a marathon of risqué bikini-clad photos. In just two days, she switched two-pieces a total of four times (and hasn’t posted a photo wearing real clothes yet!).

☀️

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

On Thursday she started her day in a scalloped ribbed Marysia two-piece that she, naturally, hiked up high to show off her thigh brow (it’s her signature swimsuit move).

lil babies

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

On Wednesday she had three suit changes, each one sexier than the next. First was a black mesh Melissa Odabash one-piece with lime green piping detail, that of course, matched Woods’ orange-accented suit.

👙💋

A photo posted by Heir Jordyn (@jordynwoods) on

Then just hours later, the two did a quick-change for another twinning moment — in neon-colored bikinis. They swapped the accent colors they were rocking in their first suit with Kylie in bright orange, and Woods in neon green.

RELATED PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner Has a Pool Day with Tyga and King Cairo, Plus More Sizzling Celeb Swimwear Pics!

Feel Me?

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Then the afternoon brought much sexier suits. Kylie wore a black two-piece with exposed white stitching and a very high-waisted bikini bottom style. And, what we think is sure to be the hottest swimsuit trend of 2017 — she matched her choker with her bikini. (Yes, be prepared for that coming summer 2017.)

bestfran

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

While we await her next bikini change, you can check out more celeb bikini moments here while you day-dream of your next tropical getaway!

Which swimsuit is your favorite?

See Also

More