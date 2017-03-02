Kylie Jenner‘s latest Kylie Shop product drop is giving big sister Kim Kardashian West a run for her butt-baring money.

Today, the star teased the latest addition to a collection of t-shirts, sweatshirts and panties, and it’s her most revealing yet: a t-shirt featuring a photo of herself posing with her jeans dropped halfway down her backside, give a very racy rear view.

The star’s appropriately-named “Cheeks Tee” will be available for purchase on her Kylie Shop website starting tomorrow at 9 a.m. PST for all of her loyal fans dying to walk around with her derrière across their chests.

The Exclusive Cheeks Tee Available Tomorrow Only at 9am pst A post shared by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:39am PST

We can’t help but wonder if Kylie’s pose for this shot was inspired by Kim’s infamous Paper Magazine cover, where the reality star attempted to break the internet by dropping her dress and revealing her bootylicious behind.

But it’s not like this is the first time Kylie has released risqué clothing to the Kylie Shop — another t-shirt features the 19-year-old in only a black lacy bra with her cleavage on full display.

THE RESTOCK IS TOMORROW at 9am pst with free domestic shipping A post shared by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:29am PST

And if the star hasn’t made it clear enough already that she’s all about embracing her curvy assets, her latest launch proves it. Just last month, in honor of her N.Y.C. pop-up shop opening, Jenner started selling various articles of clothing that just read “THICK!,” including a marigold colored sweatsuit, which seems to be her own way of highlighting body positivity.

@barbienox 🔥 A post shared by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:50am PST

Even in the past on her app, Jenner said she learned to love embracing her curves. “You know, I used to be 120 [lbs.]. I was really skinny. Now I’m pushing like 136. But it’s alright, I like the chunkiness.”

Will you be buying Kylie’s Cheeks Tee launching tomorrow? Sound off in the comments below!