Kylie Jenner Is ‘Over’ Her Crazy-Colored Wigs: ‘I Don’t Want to Be a Weirdo’

Kylie Jenner is totally wigged out.

In the below clip from Sunday’s upcoming Life of Kylie episode, the 20-old beauty mogul, who has an entire closet dedicated to her rainbow-colored wigs, shares that she no longer wants to sport her bright hairstyles.

“I don’t want to disappoint anybody, but I just want my hair long and black and pretty,” the star tells her best friend Jordyn Woods, her assistant Victoria and her makeup artist Ariel Tejada. “I could dedicate Friday to having weird hair. I could do like three looks in one day and bank the photos.”

And Woods is on Jenner’s side in the matter. “I actually think people expect the wigs, so if you do classic, they’re gonna really like it,” she chimes in.

For Jenner, who now has nearly 97 million followers on Instagram, her bold hair garnered interest from her fans — a tactic that with her own television show and a multi-million dollar makeup line, she no longer needs to use in order to keep all eyes on her.

“I always try to be different, I always try to do new things,” she says. “I think my following started to get a little bigger when I really was just finding out like my style and who I was and dyeing my hair. Not everyone was like dyeing their hair blue and green, you know? People know I just like do what I want. They just don’t know what to expect.”

It’s only been just over a month since she last sported a bright red wig, but her crazy hair days might soon be over.

“I don’t want to be a weirdo. I don’t want to pull up with purple hair, I’m over it,” she says, later adding: “I’m over keeping up with this lifestyle of crazy hair and wigs and s–t.”

So what can we expect from Jenner in the future? “Cool earrings, makeup, my tits out,” she says.

Life of Kylie airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on E! network.