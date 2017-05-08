Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her New Bra and Diamonds on Snapchat

On Sunday, while the majority of young Hollywood walked the red carpet at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles, showing off their best and boldest ensembles from political slogan tees to full-on Bollywood inspired looks, one influential teen was noticeably absent — preeminent reality star and lip kit aficionado Kylie Jenner. But as she demonstrated that evening, who needs the chaos of a red carpet and golden popcorn trophies when you can display all of your latest fashions to the utmost advantage on social media all from the comfort of your own home?

And that’s just what Kylie did, taking to her preferred medium of Snapchat to flaunt her latest look. The cosmetics CEO, 19, filmed her outfit in her typical fashion, posting a series of snaps in which she stands before a mirror, slowly panning over portions of her body while rap music plays in the background, quickly zooming in and out on her own pout, and catching her friend Jordyn Woods in the midst of perusing Doritos flavors.

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Has Ever Changed Her Hair Color

The attire in question was also another classic Kylie combination. Despite showing off her natural baby hairs on Snap on Friday, she covered them up once again with a stick straight, bleach blonde, waist-length wig which she paired with a black bra top that features a very wide deep-V neckline with cutouts around the bottom and a pair of black silk drawstring cargo pants. And unlike her sister Kim, Kylie has no fears about flaunting her bling on social media, accessorizing the look with a diamond choker necklace, her super pricey diamond-ecrusted Rolex watch and a smattering of bangles which really only serve to remind us that the reality star still hasn’t found a way to break free of her Cartier chains.

What do you think of Kylie’s latest look? Sound off below!