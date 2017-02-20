Kylie Jenner (Finally!) Answers Our Burning Question: Which Kardashian Sister's Closet Is The Best to Raid?

When you’re part of a family with five stylish sisters, your outfit options multiply exponentially. That’s particularly true if you’re one of the Kardashian-Jenners, whose closets are the size of some people’s apartments.

Although each sister has her own personal style tastes, the girls occasionally will dip into each other’s closets to expand their sartorial repertoires. (That’s true of momager Kris, too!) Most recently, the youngest KarJenner sibling, Kylie Jenner, snagged a pair of thigh-high leopard print booties from, guess where? Big sis Khloé Kardashian‘s closet.

“To have older sisters who love to share is a blessing,” the 19-year-old star captioned the Instagram photo of herself wearing the boots, in which she tagged Khloé.

to have older sisters who love to share is a blessing 😻😻😻 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

It isn’t too surprising to see out of all her sisters, Kylie nabbed a pair of sexy stiletto boots from Khloé. Even Kendall Jenner says the Revenge Body sister owns the best shoe collection of them all!

“Khloé has the best shoe selection and she’s my size,” the model told PeopleStyle. And she doesn’t skimp on the shoe splurges: Khloé has previously sported the animal-inspired boots in a pale gray shade on Snapchat this past October, so the style seems overdue for another wear.

Even the youngest members of the Kardashian krew – hi North West! – are no strangers to snagging shoes from their family’s shelves. In August, Kim Kardashian-West shared a snap of North laying on the floor wearing her chrome silver thigh-high Balenciaga boots that her daughter stole from her closet. “At least she has good taste!” Kim said.

Didn't think it would happen this soon…my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste #Balenciaga 😂😂😂 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 15, 2016 at 1:09pm PDT

Although sharing runs in the family and Kylie especially seems to love borrowing from her big sisters, the youngest sister isn’t too fond of sharing her own things with everyone else, according to Kendall

“We’re all super-generous minus Kylie,” Kendall said with a laugh. “Kylie and I always fight over clothes. It’s, like, a problem. But it’s because we grew up together and we just grew up fighting over clothes.”

