Kylie Jenner Bares Breasts for First ‘Super Nude’ Shoot

You may think you’ve seen every possible nook and cranny of every possible Kardashian or Jenner – after all, this is the family who brought you a butt on a pile of dirt, a cameltoe with a first name and infinite musings on whether one is having a “good boob day” or not. And you wouldn’t be alone if you thought you’d already seen about as much of Kylie as she’s got to share. Thanks to her varied swimsuit collection and general lack of self-consciousness, she’s displayed sideboob, underboob, underbutt and nearly every other combo of direction + body part that exists.

But she’s never gone fully “super nude” before, so you can now go into your weekend having checked this particular milestone off your “KarJenner To-Do List.” The cosmetics mogul, 20, bared her breasts for V Magazine in a variety of sheer styles, plus a flowing blonde wig and a lot of fantastical, disco glitter makeup. And yes, she’s fully aware of the significance of this moment. “That was actually my first super nude shoot. I always post sexy pictures, but have never really gone nude,” she told the magazine.

(No word on whether Kris was on set cheering, “You’re doing amazing, sweetie!” but you can watch a video from the shoot of Kylie getting her wind machine on while wearing avant-garde mouth jewelry here.)

via GIPHY

RELATED PHOTOS: The Celebrity Guide to Showing Underboob

The shoot was styled by Anna Trevelyan, who shared some more low-key shots from the day – as well as another completely bare pic if you’re adding to your scrapbook. Nick Knight took the photos, and writer Trey Taylor coaxed such quotes out of the star as “I don’t know what it’s like to not be in the spotlight. That’s normal to me. There’s nothing you can do about it. There are so many great things about life, I’m just trying to focus on that.”

Check out our Live stream today on Showstudio.com // @kyliejenner for @vmagazine photographed @nick_knight styled by me! @showstudio ❤️👑 A post shared by Anna Trevelyan 💖 (@annatrevelyan) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:55am PDT

For the non-blurred photos and full Kylie experience, visit V‘s website, and tell us: How are you feeling about all this excitement?