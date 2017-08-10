Pretty in Pink! Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curves in Lingerie Shot for Her 20th Birthday

20 ⭐️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Kylie Jenner is bathed in pink.

The reality star continued to celebrate her 20th birthday by posting her latest photo wearing a racy lace lingerie set, pink heels, pink hair, and wearing a hot pink chiffon robe around her shoulders.

With the simple caption of “20 ⭐️,” Jenner once again proved she was no longer a teenager. On Wednesday, she relaxed poolside in a nude-colored two-piece bathing suit with her long locks tied in a bun.

To celebrate her birthday, the Kardashian-Jenner clan threw a surprise party that lasted into the early hours. The Life of Kylie star walked into the unexpected bash after attending her boyfriend Travis Scott‘s concert with Kendrick Lamar at the Staples Center in L.A. earlier in the night.

She wore an all-white ensemble which included a mini-skirt, off-the-shoulder top, and matching sneakers.

Besides her birthday, Jenner has much to celebrate this year. On Wednesday it was reported that her extremely lucrative cosmetics empire, Kylie Cosmetics, raked in $420 million over the last 18 months.

WWD reported her company was on track to earn $1 billion by 2022.