The Kylie train shows no signs of slowing down.

Kylie Jenner has entertained us with seductive (and spontaneous) lingerie photo shoots, extravagant displays of diamonds, and some risqué underboob selfies — and that’s just in the past few weeks. But she reached peak Kylie on Thursday afternoon when she unveiled her latest skin-baring pictorial. The 19-year-old beauty mogul took a break from her philanthropic work in Peru to post new photos of herself from Flaunt magazine’s new Cadence Issue. And she channeled one of the most iconic blondes of all time: Barbie.

For Jenner’s shoot, which was shot by photographer Brandon Forbes, the star transformed into a real-life Barbie, sporting a waist-length platinum blonde wig in all the shots. And her outfits — consisting of everything from a shiny hot pink, high-waisted one-piece to bright orange booty shorts — are straight out of Barbie’s Malibu dream closet. Even more impressive? Her legs glisten so much, they look plastic.

It’s no secret Jenner’s on the “bring back Juicy Couture sweatsuits” bandwagon, and the star’s pushing even harder to get the trend going in this shoot too. In the last photo she Instagrammed, the youngest KarJenner sibling is wearing classic millennial pink velour Juicy sweatpants with “Juicy” across her backside, plus a white crop top, fuchsia eye shadow and yet again, her platinum wig.

She captioned the photo with the famous lyrics from the 1997 Aqua hit “Barbie Girl,” saying, “Life in plastic it’s fantastic,” which references the iconic plastic Barbie dolls Kylie no doubt grew up playing with. Or perhaps the star was making a subtle jab at all the alleged plastic surgery and cosmetic injections she’s rumored to have gotten done on herself in the past few years.

