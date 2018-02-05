Just a month into 2018, we got one of the biggest stories in pop culture – and no, it wasn’t Eagles winning their first ever Super Bowl – it was the news that Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby girl.

The beauty mogul welcomed her daughter on February 1 and released a very intimate Youtube video chronicling her pregnancy on Sunday. It included sweet messages to the baby from Kylie’s close friends, it shows us a glimpse of her food cravings and even gave us inside access to her very pink, pajama-themed baby shower.

In the video all attendees (including her sisters!) wore matching white custom pajama sets designed by the L.A.-based brand, Corey Lynn Calter. Kylie donned a special pink version which she teamed with pink fuzzy slippers, which is available on the site in a very similar style for $356.

Throughout the rest of the video, the world finally got a glimpse into what Kylie’s style was like during her pregnancy and it appears that she opted for curve-hugging dresses and lots of bump-baring outfits, posing in a sports bra and briefs (just like her sister, Khloé!).

Following in her mom’s footsteps, her daughter is already off to a stylish start in the world thanks to her CYBEX by Jeremy Scott stroller. It’s so tricked out, it even has gold wings accenting the sides. Talk about riding in style.