Kyle Richards Won’t Let Her Daughters Touch Her Chanel Bags

As someone who owns her own clothing store (Kyle by Alene Too) and transformed a bedroom into a closet, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is very open to sharing clothes with her four daughters. But there’s still one thing that’s completely off limits — her Chanel bag collection.

Richards tells PeopleStyle in our 5 Questions video series that she’s planning on passing down her high-priced designer accessories to her girls one day, but not before they’re ready. “[To the] younger ones, I say I don’t want you borrowing this,” says Richards. “Not because I’m worried about something happening to it, but I’m worried about the message, of people thinking that this is their bag.”

And she has grounds to worry, based on what happened to a famous family member. “I remember when my niece Paris [Hilton] would take my sister Kathy’s bag, and they assumed she had her own credit card and was buying all these Chanel bags herself,” Richards shares. “So I’m so scared of that now. And I’m like, no, no, no, you’re not touching that bag. Wrong message!”

And as someone who has rarely switched up her hair in seven seasons, her newly cut-and-highlighted locks were the next topic for discussion (and sadly might not be around for much longer).

“My hair has always been really easy because it’s always been one length and long,” she says. “So I would just take a paddle brush with a blow dryer, and it was easy. It’s a little harder now since I cut it and I put some layers in and I lightened it. Now I feel like I have to have it done, which is not really my style, so I’m going to grow it back out again. I’m going to grow it back out again and probably go back to dark.”

If you want Richards’ glossy strands (layered or not), her beloved hair products can be found at the drugstore. “It’s funny because I always used Pantene for years. And I’m not a spokesperson for them or anything. And people would say, ‘Oh, you’ve got to try this one and this shampoo and this conditioner,’ and I would think, Well, my hair’s looking really healthy and good, so I don’t know why I would mess with a good thing.”

To learn more beauty tricks from the star (like the ones she picked up while filming her reality show), find out which plastic surgery procedure that she would never, ever do, and much more, watch the video above.

