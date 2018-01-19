Kyle Richards' Favorite Makeup Products Are Surprisingly Really Affordable

Bravo

All Real Housewives ladies live over-the-top, glamorous lifestyles, but The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gals take it to another level, especially in the beauty department. Some travel with 24/7 glam squads, others debut a different hairstyle in every scene, but all the stars look red carpet-ready even if they’re just grabbing coffee for a gossip sesh. So when we heard Kyle Richards opened up her beauty bag for Bravo’s Most Wanted video, we were ready to take notes — and save up our money to afford her luxe products.

But in the clip, she revealed that the exact way to get her glowy complexion and perfect brows actually doesn’t require Beverly Hills-sized bank account. All of her must-have items ring in at under $30 a piece! Read on to see how they’re her favorites — then shop them all for yourself.

Right away she revealed that her absolutely number one product is theBalm Hot Mama Shadow/Blush. “Every time I work with a makeup artist they end up loving it too,” she said. “It has the perfect amount of highlight which I’ve been doing before all this highlighter [stuff] came out, so this is all I really need.”

Buy It! theBalm Hot Mama Shadow/Blush, $20; dermstore.com

To tame her “unruling, bushy” eyebrows (her words!), she uses Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow Gel to keep them in place.

Buy It! Benefit Cosmetics 3D BROWtones Instant Color Highlights, $24; sephora.com

Her “favorite lip glosses in the world” are from Buxom and this particular one plumps and tingles lips, which she loves.

Buy It! Buxom Full-On™ Lip Polish in Tonya, $20; sephora.com

Like her RHOBH castmate, Erika Girardi, Richards is a huge fan of the Beautyblender. (Girardi launched a limited-edition color of the Beautyblender last year.) It took some time for Kyle to change her “old school ways” to be open to using the makeup applicator, but now that she tried it, she said she would never go back to life without one.

Buy It! Beautblender, $20; sephora.com

And finally, her miracle product is Tarte’s under-eye concealer. She said she first heard about the product on Instagram and is happy to report that it’s lived up to all the social media hype.

Buy It! Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $27; tartecosmetics.com